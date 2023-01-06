“He denied me sex, told me to go sleep with other men” – Alexx Ekubo’s ex drops bombshell

Fancy Acholonu, the ex-fiancee of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo, revealed the specifics of what caused their relationship to break up.

Fancy described how she learned about Alex’s relationship with a curvy foreign woman in a recent interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus. Earlier, Fancy had disclosed that Alex never had an intimate relationship with her during the five years they dated.

She claimed that Alex betrayed her by sleeping with the curvy woman who paid him to do so but could not perform.

She claimed that because the woman was upset that Alex couldn’t perform with her, she messaged fancy on Instagram to let her know about the relationship and provide evidence to support her claims.

Fancy claimed that, although she was upset, she had forgiven her man because of her love for him, even though he had cheated on her after refusing to have sex with her since it went against his religious beliefs.

In response to Alexx’s sister’s assertion that they had an intimate encounter following their reconciliation in January, Fancy acknowledged that it was genuine but described it as a humiliating event.

She further alleged that while they were dating, Alexx encouraged her to have extramarital affairs.

I had to tell him it was amazing when he kept asking how it was.

She replied, in part, “I won’t get into the embarrassing facts of what happened.

