Alhaji Grusah finally puts King Faisal FC on sale with $2m price tag

The owner of Kumasi based football club Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed he is now ready to sell the Ghana premier league side King Faisal football club.

From his latest radio interview Alhaji stated he welcomes potentials buyers from now until the commencement of the second round of the Ghana premier league.

King Fisail FC have been struggling both on the pitch and off the pitch for sometime now. They currently languishing at the relegation of the Ghana premier league.

Aside the bad performance of King Faisal FC, financing of the club has been difficult in recent times. It took the benevolence of vice president of Ghana who donated the club a new team bus recently.

Alhaji Speaking on Accra based Angel FM indicated he is now tired and is ready to give it up. Alhaji Krusah noted he is looking at an offer around $2m.



“I am ever ready for anyone that is willing to buy the club. If I get a potential buyer who can cough out $2million, I will sell the club.” He said.

King Faisal has been one of the greatest Ghanaian football clubs which has brought lot of excitement in the Ghana football scene. They have produced great number of footballers who have played in the highest level in the world including Samuel Osei Koffour, Shilla Illiasu, Abedi Sarfo etc.