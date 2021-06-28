type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Ali and Shemima
Date Rush participants Ali and his date Shemima got a lot of people rolling on the floor with laughter on the reunion show yesterday.

The two who have become one of the most loved pair on the show despite the fact that Fatima and her boo Bismark are still in the picture.

On the show yesterday, the couple gave viewers something to start talking about before the main conversation on the show could begin.

When they were introduced onto the stage, the two were dancing their hearts out to the tune been played in the background.

Ali who wanted to take their moves to a different level tried to lift his full packaged date but things didn’t go that way as Ali dropped Shemima since her weight was too much for him to lift.

The shocking part of it was when Ali left her to struggle to get back on her feet without doing anything to help her.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments from netizens below:

matildananaakuaadepa: “Ali you do all fall of the year ?????????”

kelvinia_bee: “???Ali never cease to amaze us… But i hope this doesn’t land yoy in hospital??… This be overload oo”

kelvinia_bee: “???But what was Ali trying to do?.. Daterush most strongest???”

ekua_paula_:Am on the floor oo????????????????????????????All the best to Ali and our sister in-law ?????”

iamabigailforson: “Ali fo) pr3 dod)???”

Source:Ghpage

