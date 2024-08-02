type here...
Alice McKenzie chases Chris Brown for a gospel collaboration

By Qwame Benedict
Photo of American rapper Chris Brown
Chris-Brown

Ghanaian Gospel singer identified as Alice McKenzie is currently chasing American RnB singer Chris Brown for a collaboration.

According to the musician, she dreams of having the ‘With You’ singer on a Gospel song together due to his versatility.

Speaking during an interview, she disclosed that she enjoys listening to secular music, especially songs by Chris Brown and that is even influencing her decision to have the award-winning musician on a song together.

She further explained that she is fully aware of the comments and bashing that would come from social media should this collaboration become a success but she doesn’t mind.

“I just like him. I literally like everything about him. He’s very talented music-wise. Whatever happens socially, I don’t want to know. But he’s very talented with his music and I’ve followed him and his style for a very long time.”

“I don’t want to be a hypocrite because I listen to a lot of secular artists. After all, it’s not just what they do, it is the message. Sometimes some of the message shapes our lifestyle,” she said.

