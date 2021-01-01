- Advertisement -

An African American lady identified as Bea Lewis who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has surfaced online.

She has just when we ushered ourselves into the new year (2021) given us something to talk about and it’s already garnering massive reactions on social media.

In a post sighted, the 33-year-old Lewis says Aliko Dangote broke her heart in a thousand pieces when they were in a relationship.

She revealed their enviable relationship ended this year.

Bea, however, disclosed she learned a lot of business success lessons from him and that alone compensates the heartbreak.

Read what she wrote on social media;

“In my 33rd Year:

I dated the richest black man in the world.

He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.

I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations.

I learned love without strings.

Give your best without expectations.

Nothing is forever.

I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment.

I purchased two properties.

I started a consistent fitness regime.

Became vegan.

Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.

Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially.

To 2021 and powerful encounters. ? #alikodangote#atlantarealestate#amp#HappyNewYear“