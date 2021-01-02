Aliko Dangote’s new side chic release some private videos to claim ownership

- Advertisement -

The beautiful side-chick of billionaire Aliko Dangote has released some private videos to claim ‘ownership’ of the businessman.

News went rampant across social media yesterday that a lady identified as Bea Lewis, an African-American claims she’s the girlfriend of Dangote.

READ ALSO: He broke my heart into pieces-Aliko Dangote’s alleged girlfriend breaks silence

She revealed some secrets of the Nigerian Richman during when they were in a relationship.

The Lady disclosed in a post on social media that Aliko Dangote broke her heart in a thousand pieces when they were in a relationship.

However, according to her, she learned a lot of business success lessons from him and that alone compensates the heartbreak.

In Lea’s recent posts, she has dropped some videos and Question and Answer session with fans that prove she has full ownership of current reigning Africa’s Rich man.

Watch the video and read the answers she gave to the questions from fans below; Swipe;