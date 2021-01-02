type here...
Aliko Dangote’s new side chic release some private videos to claim ownership

By Mr. Tabernacle
The beautiful side-chick of billionaire Aliko Dangote has released some private videos to claim ‘ownership’ of the businessman.

News went rampant across social media yesterday that a lady identified as Bea Lewis, an African-American claims she’s the girlfriend of Dangote.

She revealed some secrets of the Nigerian Richman during when they were in a relationship.

The Lady disclosed in a post on social media that Aliko Dangote broke her heart in a thousand pieces when they were in a relationship.

However, according to her, she learned a lot of business success lessons from him and that alone compensates the heartbreak.

In Lea’s recent posts, she has dropped some videos and Question and Answer session with fans that prove she has full ownership of current reigning Africa’s Rich man.

Watch the video and read the answers she gave to the questions from fans below; Swipe;

