African billionaire Aliko Dangote has sued his US-based side chic identified as Autumn Spikes.

According to the lawsuit cited, the billionaire is seeking a compesation of $30,000 from his mistress for alledgedly posting a photo that showed his ‘bum bum’.

In the suit which was filed in Miami, Aliko Dangote used a pseudonym John Doe.

John Doe has an alias that says ‘AD’ attached to it which we believe represents his initials.

The woman at the center of this Autumn Spikes aka Allarounda1 made this known on her instagram handle with a photo of the lawsuit to back her claims.

In the caption accompanying her post, she revealed that lawyers of the billionaire came to her asking that she signs an NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) about her relationship with the Nigerian billionaire.

She added that she refused the deal and has therefore vow to drop all the dirty secrets of thr rice man to the public.

See screenshot below: