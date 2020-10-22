type here...
All branches Of Obinim’s churches closed down

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bishop Daniel Obinim
Information that has reached us at Ghpage has is that all the branches of Bishop Obinim’s International Godsway Chapel have been closed down.

In a report available, the closure of Obinim’s churches is in line with his churches’ inability to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols which direct churches to observe social distancing, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, two hours of service etc..

Since the inception of these safety protocols, some churches though not soo comfortable are obeying just to keep the place of worship running because they can’t bear the sight of losing members.

In the case of Bishop Obinim, he cannot on every meeting day follow these precautionary measures hence closing down all the branches to save him from having any issues with the government.

The rules are too much for IGWC, Obinim, and fans, we can’t adhere to them. We don’t want to have any issues with the government.

If I want to go by the protocols I will be conducting a lot of services. First, second, third, and even more than a hundred.” One of Obinim’s junior pastors reportedly said.

As we are still in the COVID-19 season, I’ll beseech all to follow strictly the preventive methods laid down in the fight against the deadly virus.

One thing should be clear here, the novel coronavirus is no respecter of person therefore it will be more prudent for all to just follow and stay safe. This rules plays a major role in the risk reduction method in this fight.

In other news, Astute Media Personality Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The news broke out after she went on social media to reveal her status after testing for the virus.

Sharing the information to the general public via social media, the Asaase Radio presenter/actress disclosed that the COVID-19 is real hence everybody should make sure to be on the safer side by protecting themselves.

