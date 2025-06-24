All Ghanaians are fools- Avraham Ben Moshe

Leader of the common sense family, Avraham Ben Moshe has said that all Ghanaians are fools.

Avraham’s statement came in an attempt to launch a scathing attack on Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Avraham Ben Moshe said that he does not understand why Nana Agradaa is still a free bird when in a normal sense, he should be caged.

According to Avrahama, if Ghana were any serious country, Nana Agradaa should be behind bars now.

He stated that Ghanaians are fools, including the leaders, which reason why Nana Agradaa continues to play around when she was supposed to be in jail.