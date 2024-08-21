type here...
GhPageNewsAll is not well but we are doing our best - Wode...
News

All is not well but we are doing our best – Wode Maya’s wife speaks about divorce rumours (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
All is not well but we are doing our best - Wode Maya's wife speaks about divorce rumours (Video)

Wode Maya’s wife, Miss Trudy, has broken her silence on the swirling rumours regarding her marriage to Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya.

The couple, whose marriage has been a subject of intense public interest, was recently at the centre of viral reports claiming they had divorced.

In response to the speculation, Miss Trudy has released a video to set the record straight.

Contrary to the reports, she made it clear that she and Wode Maya are still very much married.

“We are not divorced,” Miss Trudy stated emphatically, adding that she has no intentions of ending her marriage any time soon.

READ ALSO: YouTuber Wode Maya divorces his wife? – Here’s all you need to know (Video)

YouTuber Wode Maya divorces his wife - Here's all you need to know (Video)

Her comments come in the wake of several content creators sharing videos that fueled the rumors, suggesting that all was not well between the couple.

-- AD --

In the video, Miss Trudy also acknowledged that, like any other marriage, theirs has faced challenges.

“Our marriage has not been perfect,” she admitted, but she was quick to reassure her audience that they are both committed to working on their relationship.

She emphasized that they are focused on improving things and moving forward together.

The couple, known for their engaging travel vlogs and vibrant personalities, has amassed a large following on social media.

Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many, making the recent rumours all the more concerning for their fans.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways