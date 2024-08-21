All is not well but we are doing our best – Wode Maya’s wife speaks about divorce rumours (Video)

Wode Maya’s wife, Miss Trudy, has broken her silence on the swirling rumours regarding her marriage to Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya.

The couple, whose marriage has been a subject of intense public interest, was recently at the centre of viral reports claiming they had divorced.

In response to the speculation, Miss Trudy has released a video to set the record straight.

Contrary to the reports, she made it clear that she and Wode Maya are still very much married.

“We are not divorced,” Miss Trudy stated emphatically, adding that she has no intentions of ending her marriage any time soon.

Her comments come in the wake of several content creators sharing videos that fueled the rumors, suggesting that all was not well between the couple.

In the video, Miss Trudy also acknowledged that, like any other marriage, theirs has faced challenges.

“Our marriage has not been perfect,” she admitted, but she was quick to reassure her audience that they are both committed to working on their relationship.

She emphasized that they are focused on improving things and moving forward together.

The couple, known for their engaging travel vlogs and vibrant personalities, has amassed a large following on social media.

Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many, making the recent rumours all the more concerning for their fans.

Watch the video below to know more…