Artiste manager and showbiz critic, Mr Logic, has tipped Black Sherif to be one of the numerous Kumerican artiste’s who will last longer in the music industry.

He believes Black Sherif is the only artiste with a unique style of music among the likes of Kweku Flick, YPee, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Amerado, thus has the tendency to go far in his career.

Mr Logic made this remark on Hitz FM Friday morning when Black Sherif came into the studios to promote his latest single ‘Second Sermon’.

Watch the video below

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ has enjoyed massive airplay since its release last week. The song has been trending and currently topping music charts.

The visuals for the song has racked up over one million views within five days.