type here...
GhPageNewsAll Kumerican artistes will fade out except Black Sherif - Mr Logic
News

All Kumerican artistes will fade out except Black Sherif – Mr Logic

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and showbiz critic, Mr Logic, has tipped Black Sherif to be one of the numerous Kumerican artiste’s who will last longer in the music industry.

He believes Black Sherif is the only artiste with a unique style of music among the likes of Kweku Flick, YPee, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Amerado, thus has the tendency to go far in his career.

Mr Logic made this remark on Hitz FM Friday morning when Black Sherif came into the studios to promote his latest single ‘Second Sermon’.

Watch the video below

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ has enjoyed massive airplay since its release last week. The song has been trending and currently topping music charts.

The visuals for the song has racked up over one million views within five days.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 23, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
4.8mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News