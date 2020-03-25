- Advertisement -

In the latest news, all markets in the Ashanti Region will be closed down from public use on Friday, March 27, 2020, to give way for a disinfection exercise to be carried out by the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

READ ALSO: Markets in Accra to be closed from Monday for fumigation

The exercise which will be conducted in all the 43 Assemblies in the Region is to help keep the markets in a very hygienic condition to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who announced the exercise in a statement released on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, said the lockdown of the various markets in the Region is to prevent all impediments during the disinfection exercise.

Hon. Minister urged all traders in the market to co-operate and acquiesce with the ban on activities in the markets in the region.

READ ALSO: The first person to die of COVID-19 in Ghana buried(Video)

“I wish to assure the general public the chemicals used for the spraying exercise are not harmful and there is, therefore, no cause for fear of negative effects”, he noted.

CHECK OUT THE PRESS RELEASE:

Same exercise was carried out in Accra by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) on the 23rd of March 2020.