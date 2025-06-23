“All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

Aged TikTok sensation, Aberewa Ntua, has revealed she has lost all her 12 kids.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, Aberewa Ntua disclosed she gave birth to 12 kids but unfortunately, they’ve all died.

In the course of the interview, she emotionally disclosed she wants her grandchild, Akwasi, to be able to build a simple house for her before her demise.

She also recounted how she travelled to Boston in the US but returned to Ghana empty handed.

