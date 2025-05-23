All my bank accounts have being frozen – Wontumi cries

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has accused the John Mahama-led administration of political witch-hunting and economic sabotage following a search conducted at his residence by a combined team of police and National Security operatives.

The operatives, armed with a search warrant stormed his premises to conduct what they described as a lawful operation.

But speaking to journalists after the incident, Chairman Wontumi decried what he believes is a targeted attack rooted in politics.

“Am I not a Ghanaian anymore? Now that you’ve won the election and become President, does that mean I’m no longer a Ghanaian?” he questioned, directing his frustration at President Mahama.

He called on NPP supporters and concerned Ghanaians to speak out against what he described as abuse of power.

“Ghanaians, rise! Arise, Ghanaians! All NPP supporters should rise. It is because of you that Mahama is treating me this way.”

Chairman Wontumi, known for his fiery political rhetoric, defended his role in national politics and questioned the justification for the government’s actions.

