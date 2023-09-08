type here...
“All my friends are either working, schooling or abroad and I’m still home” – Young lady tears up

By Osei Emmanuel
A young Ghanaian lady cried her heart out over how her life has turned out and took to social media to make it known.

The username @Adwoa rhrichie, who was sighted in a TikTok video looking very sad and lying on her bed, revealed that she is not making any progress in life as she would have hoped for.

Detailing her situation, Adwoa revealed that all her friends have either travelled abroad or are now pursuing higher studies and she cannot boast of any.

She added that her frustration is even hieghtened because she has no athernative plan to remedy her miserable situation.

“Pov; u watching, all you friends go to uni and others travelling, whiles u are home, not knowing what life has in store for you” the 14-second video was accompanied with this caption.

Source:GhPage

