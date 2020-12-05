- Advertisement -

The relationship between Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy ended in tears some few years ago and all effort to get them back have proved futile.

The break up by the two sent shock down the spine of SM fans and people who liked them especially when Shatta Wale during his ‘Reign’ concert proposed marriage to her which she accepted.

After their breakup, a lot of allegations came up from both camps as to the possible reason why they went their separate way.

As it stands now, the main reason for their break up is between the two of them but new details emerging has it that popular slay queen Hajia4real played a role in the break up.

This was revealed by Shatta Wale himself during the song release party of Hajia4real.

According to Shatta Wale, most of his relationship ended because of the closeness between himself and Hajia4real.

Sharing his thought on Hajia’s new song which happens to be her first single, he rated it 100% saying he would have even given it a million percent because the song was good.