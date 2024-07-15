All my properties are in my wife’s name – Kwame A Plus reveals (Video)

Kwame A Plus has openly asserted that all his properties are in his wife’s name.

As alleged by the political critic and entertainment analyst, he has no property in his name.

Kwame A Plus made this proclamation while replying to Afia Schwar’s trending accusation of sharing a child with Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Akosua-vee-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger

According to Kwame A Plus, anytime he acquires a new property, he transfers its ownership to his loving wife Akosua Vee.

As bragged by Kwame A Plus, there’s no way Akosua Vee will divorce him because of Afia Schwar’s accusations because he’s a caring and responsible husband who makes sure to provide all of his wife’s needs for her.

Watch the video below to know more…