type here...
GhPageNewsAll my properties are in my wife's name - Kwame A Plus...
News

All my properties are in my wife’s name – Kwame A Plus reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
All my properties are in my wife's name - Kwame A Plus reveals (Video)

Kwame A Plus has openly asserted that all his properties are in his wife’s name.

As alleged by the political critic and entertainment analyst, he has no property in his name.

Kwame A Plus made this proclamation while replying to Afia Schwar’s trending accusation of sharing a child with Mc Yaa Yeboah.

Grid of Akosua-vee-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger
Akosua-vee-and-Afia-Schwarzenegger

According to Kwame A Plus, anytime he acquires a new property, he transfers its ownership to his loving wife Akosua Vee.

As bragged by Kwame A Plus, there’s no way Akosua Vee will divorce him because of Afia Schwar’s accusations because he’s a caring and responsible husband who makes sure to provide all of his wife’s needs for her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 15, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.8mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways