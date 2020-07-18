type here...
All prophets are witches & wizards -Prophet Ogya Nyame

In the same interview with GhPage TV, Prophet Ogya Nyame revealed Ashanti's are the ordained prophets in Ghana.

Lizbeth Brown
Prophet Ogya Nyame
The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Bishop Isaac Appiah popularly known as Ogya Nyame has described all prophets as witches and wizards.

In an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV, Ogya Nyame explained that all prophets possess some form of witchcraft.

According to Ogya Nyame, the kind of witchcraft that prophets possess is from God which is used positively.

“Every prophet is either a witch or a wizard. It is known that witchcraft is devilish and its main aim is to destroy and kill.

However, with the witchcraft prophets possess, it is from the power of God which is used to deliver and save people from the hands of the devil and also used positively”, Ogya Nyame explained.

Ogya Nyame also known as Amansie 1 further stated that God has blessed the Ashanti land with ordained prophets.

According to him, every region or tribe has been blessed with a special gift from God but currently, all ordained prophets are from the Ashanti region.

He also averred that the reason why prophets are mostly disrespected by other men of God is out of envy.

Watch the interview below;

Ogya Nyame also revealed that he mostly flaunts his luxurious lifestyle to express his appreciation to God for blessing him with such luxury.

He also advised Ghanaians to be wary of fake prophets parading themselves as men of God.

