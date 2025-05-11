All that I know is I met a man who changed my life- Nana Agradaa sings in church

Nana Agradaa has once again made it into the trends when dusk was falling today, Sunday, May 11.

Earlier in the day, the woman of God became a topic of online discussion after her video with Sammy Gyamfi flew across social media platforms.

In a new video that has made it into the trends, Nana Agradaa is captured singing in her church as her church members dance.

The woman of God could be singing in Twi which translates to “I don’t know anything. All that i know is i met a man who has changed my life”.

Even though Nana Agradaa did not mention Sammy Gyamfi’s name, Ghanaians have linked her words to what transpired between her and Sammy Gyamfi.

Many netizens believe this is a way the woman of God wants to respond to critics.

Meanwhile, let us watch the video of Nana Agradaa singing while her church members dance;