"All the graduate unemployed youths are lazy" - Osebo opines
“All the graduate unemployed youths are lazy” – Osebo opines

By Armani Brooklyn
Osebo
Osebo The Zaraman has slammed all the unemployed graduates who are waiting for jobs from the government with the argument that there are a lot of entrepreneurial opportunities in the country.

According to the controversial fashionista in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, most graduates become good for nothing when their certificates are taken from them.

He went on to opine that most of our graduates lack the creativity to bring something new or polish an already existing commodity with their hands, which is why the majority of them are still looking for employment that isn’t available.

Sharing his opinion on those who practically spend the whole of the weekdays in church praying to God for employment, Osebo described such persons as visionless.

 He went on to add that expecting God to financially bless you without putting in the work is absurd.

Osebo dropped these controversial submissions to back the finance minister’s advice to the youths to become entrepreneurs and not wait for the government to push them into the public sector because the payroll is full.

