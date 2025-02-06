A lady identified as Gloria Makafui has shared a sad story on social media stating that all the boys she has dated since 2019 died.

This means for the last six years death has denied her the opportunity of having and enjoying a successful relationship.

Sharing the info on her page, she wrote the years and added a crying emoji and a casket to indicate that death robbed her of her sweetheart.

She ended by praying that she hopes the year 2025 brings her good news and no longer heartbreaking news like the previous years.

Her post reads: “Oh God please let this 2025 by my luck year”

See the post below:

Check out some comments below:

Big babyy: “Please does it mean if you date then they die or what I’m confused ????”

Pretty ??Hamdia ????: “This is not something that you have to post here sis for your own good ?? what if your destiny helper is here ahhhhh hmm ?”

DIFFERENT HERBZ???: “Wode 6yrs aku mmerima nsia???”

Alot?: “eyyyy ???your spiritual husband jealousy level is out of the world”

Vyper: “Maame don’t worry I will date u ???odeshi????”

Nana Kwadwo????: “Madam you need to marry a pastor not a civilian like me ?”

Wofa kwabena dapaah voice ??: “Aden wo y3 bayifuo anaa ?”