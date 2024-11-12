“All the wasted food and drinks” – Bride cries as no one attends her wedding

A woman named Kalina Marie arrived at her wedding reception, expecting to see the smiling faces of her family and closest friends, only to be greeted by an empty venue.

Just five family members out of the 75 guests that were invited showed up on Saturday, November 9, forcing Kalina and her new husband Shane to walk down the aisle in silence.

The couple, who have been together nine years, had a private ceremony where they tied the knot and then attended a masquerade-themed reception, which had been 10 months in the making.

Despite the invites asking guests to be there before 1 pm, Kalina’s mother sent her a message at 1:15 pm to tell her no one was there.

And when she and her husband arrived 45 minutes later, no one else had arrived despite multiple RSVPs.

Kalina posted the videos of her empty venue on TikTok, where they racked up nearly nine million views and responses from people who were incredibly upset for her.

The bride wrote: “I dreamed that I would walk into a bunch of people cheering us on, hooting and hollering for us in celebration… but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty.

“All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET ass we did.

“But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, f**k yea it did.”

In the video, two women can be seen pulling open the reception doors to reveal the bride and groom and their son. The venue is decorated with fairy lights and lanterns, but all the chairs are empty.

Kalina looks visibly shocked, shaking her head in disbelief as she walks hand-in-hand with her partner, before sharing a sweet kiss with him.

