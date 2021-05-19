All unregistered sim cards by December will be blocked – Ursula Owusu

- Advertisement -

The Minister for Communication and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned that all unregistered sim cards will be blocked by December.

In a Facebook post, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the decision to re-register sim cards is part of measures to clamp down on cybercriminals hiding behind the anonymity of digital systems to commit antisocial acts.

She added that plans are far advanced to make the National Identification card (Ghana Card) the only national identity card for all identification and business purposes in the country.

“It has become imperative that we clamp down on cyber criminals hiding behind the anonymity of digital systems to commit antisocial acts, and the Sim re-registration exercise is a key part of that campaign.

“All SIM cards and SIM-enabled devices would be re-registered from June and end in December. All unregistered sims will be blocked. Plans are far advanced to make the National Identification card (Ghana Card) the only national identity card for all identification and business purposes.

“My ministry is also working to improve access to connectivity across the country with rural telephony and digital inclusion projects which will see the construction of 2016 solar-powered cell sites in unserved and underserved rural communities.

At the CEO’s summit, I told the participants that, digitization is the only way to ensure free trade across the continent and create an enabling system for trade financing using electronic means. We are poised to deliver.”