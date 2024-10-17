type here...
All White CandleLight Vigil To Honor Two Girls Salifu Amoako’s Son K!lled

By Mzta Churchill
The family of the two pulchritudinous girls who bought their ticket to the land of silence via the East Legon fatal accident is still in a state of melancholy.

In a new development, pans are far advanced towards a candlelight vigil slated to come off tomorrow, Friday, 18th October, 2024.

Per the pieces of information available to us at Ghpage.com, the candlelight vigil aims at honoring the duo, following their sudden demise.

Meanwhile, Prophet Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako have been granted a 50k bail.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday, 15th October 2024 and put before the court on Wednesday, 16th October, 2024.

