Yesterday, social media got buzzing after an alleged ‘atopa’ tape involving rapper and hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur and a lady whom many have presumed to be Efia Odo got leaked unto the internet.

Though the Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo have denied being the ones in the leaked tape we have been able to unravel how the tape got to social media in the first place.

From what we gathered, one of the alledged numerous girlfriend of the rapper once told her friends she was in a relationship with Kwesi Arthur which her friends failed to believe.

So it getting her friends to believe that she was in a relationship with Kwesi Arthur, she on the blind side of the rapper recorded the video and later showed it to her friends as proof.

On how it finally landed on social media, one of her friends sent the video to herself and kept it until she decided to release it yesterday.