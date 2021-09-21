Alledged sakawa boy caught red-handed trying to behead his girlfriend for money rituals-Graphic Photos

- Advertisement -

A young man suspected to be a sakawa boy has found himself in hot waters after allegedly attempting to behead his girlfriend for a money ritual.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, September 21.

It was gathered that the suspect was caught trying to behead the victim along the SETRACO Road, Amassoma/Ogobiri axis of the state in Nigeria.

The supposed sakawa boy who has been dating the girl, a student of the Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island (NDU), enticed her with money to Setraco Road along Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive.

This was where he roped her hands and legs and was on the brink of chopping off her neck. Fortunately for her, she was rescued by youths of the Ogobiri community and police operatives.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation.