Alleged 1st wife of Dr Bawumia surfaces on social media (Photos)

- Advertisement -

The first wife of Ghana’s vice president Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been uncovered after the swearing-in error.

It would be recalled that during the inauguration of President Nana Akufo Addo and Veep Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament in acknowlegding the dignitaries who had made it to the ceremony, mention Ramatu Bawumia instead of Samira Bawumia.

This raised eyebrows with people asking why he referred to Samira as Ramatu but the newly-elected speaker Hon Alban Bagbin defended himself by saying that was the name he was given.

Ghanaians since this error have been asking why who ever submitted the name to Hon Alban Bagbin would make such a mistake but it is being alleged that Ramatu is actually the name of Bawumia’s first wife whom he is keeping away from the public.

According to a social media user with the handle, Stephen Kwabena Attuh Alhaji Bawumia has been keeping his first wife away from the public and making people think the Samira Bawumia is the only wife he has.

See screenshot of his post and photos of Ramatu below: