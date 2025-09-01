type here...
Alleged cause of Osanju’s death revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Osanju

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has sadly passed away in his sleep, plunging his fans and the online community into mourning.

The young content creator had, on multiple occasions, confirmed that he was battling a blood-related cancer known as leukaemia.

In one of his viral videos, Osanju spoke candidly about the struggles that made his life unbearable.

“My blood is clotting, and I’m yet to figure out what is causing this. I’m running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turns out great,”

Osanju

Beyond his health complications, Osanju disclosed that the financial burden of his condition had worsened his situation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu, narrated how he was forced to sell his personal belongings to pay for treatment.

“It got to a point where the treatment had become expensive, and I had to sell my personal belongings to pay for my medical bills. Through TikTok, I met some kind people who donated money to help me buy my medicines,” he said.

Despite the support he received from well-meaning individuals, Osanju’s health continued to decline until his untimely passing last night.

Fans and fellow TikTokers have flooded social media with tributes, describing him as a courageous young man who used his platform to inspire others even in his pain.

