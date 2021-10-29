Alleged CCTV footage of Nana Addo and a woman leaving the hotel surfaces

- Advertisement -

We have sighted CCTV footage that sees President Nana Akufo-Addo leaving a place that looks like a hotel with a woman who looks like Serwaa Broni.

Since the video surfaced, a lot of people have shared their thoughts. Some people think the woman seen in the company of Akufo-Addo is Serwaa Broni.

Others hold the belief that the tall and well-statured woman captured in the footage is Rebecca Akufo Addo, the first lady of the land.

Watch the video below;

The video comes just in the wake of the alleged Nana Addo -Serwaa Broni relationship ‘saga’ trending on all media platforms. Check below some comments from Social media Users;

YUMI Adiza: ” Is this Serwaa Broni?”

paada: “Whats this? Is it a crime for the president to walk now? Ghana ne Gyimia”

governorpelm: “Old video. This was when he was foreign minister oohh”

konkonsaefya: “Yhh Rebecca and Nana Addo….lovely couple??”

hakeem_pabloo: “That’s Nana at where they printed the 1m extra ballot papers. I think that’s the evidence the ndc Sait it has”