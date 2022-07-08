- Advertisement -

Anita Sefa Boakye in the past few days has been dominating headlines following news that her expensive marriage to the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei has hit the rocks in less than a year.

Anita after he got married has known no peace on social media. Day in and day out news about her that flood online is not always good. It majors on the negative side of her and her marriage.

Still in the heat of the marriage fallout, the husband has come out to deny it, and Fathia Dada Ba, an alleged classmate back in the days of Anita has come out with another wild allegation.

According to her, it comes as no surprise to her that the marriage to Barima is reported to have ended because Anita has a very repulsive character and lacks total respect for anyone below her standard.

Fathia explained that though friendly because Anita Sefa Boakye comes from a wealthy home, she doesn’t respect anyone and this has been her nature since her school days and even after.

The alleged classmate recounted memories of how Anita would come to school with packed provisions et al. The lady refused to state precisely at which level of education Anita exhibited such characters while making these uncertain allegations.

