One of the nine defendants in the treason trial, Dr Frederick MacPalm, has reportedly passed away.

He reportedly passed away late on Saturday, March 25, after collapsing at the home, reports.

His family will soon release a statement regarding the development, according to other MyJoyOnline.com sources.

The proprietor of the Citadel Clinic, Dr Fred MacPalm, has been on trial since 2029.

He was detained along with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, an Alavanyo blacksmith, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu for allegedly attempting to destabilize the nation.

The three were accused of conspiring to commit a crime, specifically the fabrication of weapons and ammunition, as well as the unauthorized possession of explosives, firearms, and ammunition.