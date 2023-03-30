type here...
News

Alleged girlfriend of late TikToker Ahuofe drops last video before he died

By Kweku Derrick
Ahoufe girlfriend mourns his death
A lady identified as Precious Sarpong has been grisly mourning the death of late Ghanaian TikTok sensation Afuofe who is believed to be his boyfriend.

Unconfirmed reports gathered so far suggest the Tiktoker died in the early hours of Thursday after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Other reports claim he might have overdosed but it’s unclear whether he died from an alcohol or drug overdose.

Ahoufe, aka Ghana Tupac, went viral on social media thanks to his looks and his comic nature in some of the videos he shares online.

His sudden demise has left many social media users in shock as he reportedly went live on TikTok last night to interact with his fans and followers.

The beautiful lady thought to be his girlfriend has been sharing intimate videos of them in the bedroom as she recounts their last moments together.

Ahoufe seemed to have been enjoying some of the good things of life thanks to his short-lived fame as Precious, his supposed light-skinned lover, wasn’t bad looking at all.

Meanwhile, a video of Ahoufe’s mortal remains being conveyed to the morgue has surfaced on social media.

The cause of death is yet to be officially disclosed.

May his soul rest in peace

    Source:GHPage

