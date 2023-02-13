Rare images of the alleged killers of South African rapper AKA

- Advertisement -

Images of the supposed killers of South African rapper Kieran Forbes (also known as AKA) have surfaced days after he was shot dead.

According to reports in South Africa, the men pictured in the car carried out the dastardly act that has resulted in the tragic death of the rap icon.

The pictures are being shared on social media, with many distraught and heartbroken fans calling on the police to expedite the investigation into the killing.

One of the influencers in South Africa wrote: These are the Nkabi’s who shot AKA last night at Florida Road with Tebello Please Retweet this image to Circulate until they are arrested

Aside from the images, the true identity of AKA’s killers is very much unknown now.

AKA shot and killed – South African rapper born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes but professionally known as AKA has been shot and killed ahead of his 35th birthday party which was scheduled to come off this night.

The sad incident is reported to have happened in front of YUGO nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban (South Africa) where he was set to perform this night as part of his 35th birthday celebration.

It is alleged that AKA was standing outside the nightclub when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10 pm.

At the moment, details about the award-winning rapper’s death are scanty as his killers hurriedly fled the scene immediately after shooting him multiple times in the chest.

Fans of the award-winning rapper have taken to their various social media timelines to mourn their music idol and sympathise with the bereaved family.

Video showing the moment one of South Africa’s leading rappers Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed on Friday night has been released.

The footage obtained from a CCTV surveillance contains disturbing content, which initially shows the rapper outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban.

The 35-year-old was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

AKA and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by an armed man who shot them at close range.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot.