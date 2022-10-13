- Advertisement -

A young woman who claims to be the one in the bedroom video with crossdresser James Brown has pleaded with people to stop circulating the clip.

The video shows JB thrusting his manhood on the lady’s vagina walls after ejaculating.

Unlike James whose face was captured in the tape, his bedmate remained anonymous until now this woman has surfaced to take responsibility for the video.

She was seen crying her eyes out and pleading with social media users to stop circulating the obscene video because she claimed she did not want her parents to see what she had done.

She further claimed she had no idea how the obscene video accidentally landed online.

But internet users have criticized her for what they view as clout chasing after coming out to respond to the video because no one recognized the woman in the video.

Meanwhile, James Brown has come out to express his regret over the leaked tape and how he is currently depressed.

He tweeted; “For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?. I can’t sleep well, I am having a bad dream”.