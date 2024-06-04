Alleged last video of the GH lady who was kidnapped and murdered in Nigeria by a rich man surfaces

The sad story of Afiba Tandoh has left a lot of Ghanaians teary following the reportage of how she was tragically murdered alongside her friend Celine by one Andrew Amechi Otchipo.

As earlier reported and confirmed, Afiba Tandoh was abducted from a hotel in Aba, Nigeria on 27th April 2024 alongside her friend Celine.



It’s said that Andrews allegedly extended a wedding invitation to Celine and convinced her to bring Abigail along.

In a video that went viral days ago, Andrews can be seen and heard urging Celine and Abigail to visit his house and stay for a few days before the wedding.

Unfortunately, another video that went viral a few days ago showed a dead body lying on the bed.

According to the woman who shared the video on social media, the lifeless body in the video was Abigal.

As we await official confirmation about the identity of the dead lady in the video, another clip that has popped up is alleged to be the last video of Afiba and Celine before they were kidnapped and murdered.

In the fresh clip, Afiba and Celine can be seen casually dressed while entering a car.

Meanwhile, Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed Afiba and Celine’s kidnap has once again alleged that Mr Amechi has been shot dead.

According to him, “He was killed while trying to escape with his car. The whereabouts of Celine and Afiba is still unknown,” he added.

