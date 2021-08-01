- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, took many of her followers by surprise when she admitted to having a child in the late hours of Friday, July 30.

The award-winning 31-year-old broadcaster made this known during a question and answer (Q&A) session on Instagram live.

“Yes I have a child,” she boldly said in response to a question posed by one of her curious viewers.

Following her response, some netizens have wondered why Serwaa Amihere has never talked about her supposed child on any platform nor shared any mother-child moment anywhere on social media.

Based on this assessment, many have suggested that she could be lying about the claims just to get social media attention.

But a recent photo Serwaa Amihere shared on her Instagram page has also raised eyebrows and triggered a lot of questions about her mysterious child.

In this photo, Serwaa’s sister, Mami, and mum were seen sandwiching a beautiful little girl. She captioned the post: ”All of my heart in one picture…”.

On the back of this, the question on the minds of many is whether the girl is Serwaa’s supposed child or that of another.

GhPage.com has been doing some digging and we’ve unravelled that the young girl bears the name Nahna. She’s was born on April 26, and turned 5-year-old some three months ago.

On Nahna’s birthday, GHOne news anchor took to Instagram to celebrate the adorable young girl with photos of her and the sister

She captioned the post: “My baby. You have brought us so much joy. God Bless you now and forever. You are a star!”

Here comes the interesting part!

During a family picnic in May, Serwaa shared photos of her outing with her sister and little Nahna which she titled, “Family ????”

Well, be the judge and tell us if Serwaa is indeed a mother as she claims, however, has found a smart way to hide the child from the public.