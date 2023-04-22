Alleged Photos of the police officer who killed Maadwoa surfaces

The photos of the Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service has finally found its way on social media.

The name of the Police officer is Mr. Darko (aka Taakum) and according to reports, the officer had worked with the Kumasi SWAT unit and was promoted to his current rank in December 2022.

Photos of the Police Officer has been sighted on a popular Instagram content account and it has since gone viral.

Below is the Picture from the handle that suggests is the Police Officer

Reports from Adum, Kumasi, on April 21, 2023, stated that the life of a young lady, identified as Maadwoa, was cut short by her boyfriend, who shot her five times.

Maadwoa, 26 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are on a manhunt for the male suspect who murdered his partner after a misunderstanding.

Friends and sympathizers took to social media to mourn the death of Maadwoa and are demanding justice for her bereaved family.

The incident took place on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.

The shocking news of the involvement of a police inspector in the murder has added to the outrage and demands for justice from Ghanaians, particularly on social media.