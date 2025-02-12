The Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) has denied ever storming the residence of the former finance minister to raid the place.

The Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng in a press conference today disclosed that his outfit played no role in the said raid because that is not how they act.

According to the Special Prosecutor, their investigation revealed that the said raid was an imposter action or staged action to deceive the public and throw dirt into the eyes of people.

He stated that the OSP has been inviting Ken Ofori Atta to their office to answer some questions but he has failed to show up and all this information was withheld from the public.

He wondered why after the purported raid at the residence of the Finance Minister, reports in the media linked them as the ones who raided his home.

Addressing the press, Mr Kissi Agyebeng mentioned that they have information about the alleged raid but unfortunately, they can put it out to disrupt their ongoing investigations.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng in the press statement used the opportunity to declare the former finance minister a fugitive.