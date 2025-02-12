type here...
Source:GhPage
Politics

Alleged raid at Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence was staged – OSP

By Qwame Benedict
OSP-and-Ken-Ofori
OSP-and-Ken-Ofori

The Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) has denied ever storming the residence of the former finance minister to raid the place.

The Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng in a press conference today disclosed that his outfit played no role in the said raid because that is not how they act.

According to the Special Prosecutor, their investigation revealed that the said raid was an imposter action or staged action to deceive the public and throw dirt into the eyes of people.

He stated that the OSP has been inviting Ken Ofori Atta to their office to answer some questions but he has failed to show up and all this information was withheld from the public.

He wondered why after the purported raid at the residence of the Finance Minister, reports in the media linked them as the ones who raided his home.

Addressing the press, Mr Kissi Agyebeng mentioned that they have information about the alleged raid but unfortunately, they can put it out to disrupt their ongoing investigations.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng in the press statement used the opportunity to declare the former finance minister a fugitive.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

John-Mahama_NSS

President Mahama orders investigations in National Service ghost names

Ken-Ofori-Atta-and-OSP

Ken Ofori Atta declared a wanted fugitive by the OSP

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways