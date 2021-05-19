type here...
News

Shocking as alleged rapist murders woman and her daughter

By Kweku Derrick
A 49-year-old woman sadly lost her life while trying to save her 16-year-old daughter from the hands of a rapist who ended up killing both of them.

The unfortunate incident happened in Nigeria somewhere in March, according to Amaka Okeagu – a Facebook user who shared the story on his page.

It was gathered that Nkechinyere walked in on her male flatmate attempting to rape her daughter, Ifunanya. When she tried to raise an alarm, the suspect grabbed a hammer and hit her on the head before turning to the teenager to have his way with her.

Madam Nkechinyere died on the way to the hospital while her daughter passed away a day later.

The suspect fled the scene but was later and has allegedly confessed to the crime.

The deceased will be laid to rest on Friday, June 4, 2021, in their hometown, Umuonaga village Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A funeral poster of the woman and her daughter has been shared online. 

Source:GHPage

