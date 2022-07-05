type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleAlleged Sakawa boy in pains as his face, mouth & tongue rot...
Lifestyle

Alleged Sakawa boy in pains as his face, mouth & tongue rot after ritual date expired

By Mr. Tabernacle
Offinso Sakawa boy Murphee Lee
Offinso Sakawa boy Murphee Lee
- Advertisement -

In this 21st Century, the majority of the youth (almost all) are eager to make money by any means necessary even if it involves killing. Whatever required of them to count the dollars and the cedis, ‘their mind dey’.

Money is good and it makes life easier, no two ways about that, but in recent times the greed for money among the youths has become alarming and is making some of them join activities that later cost either their lives or that of others.

Having said this, an alleged Sakawa boy from Offinso, one of the popular towns in the Ashanti Region is currently at the mercy of God and battling for his life at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The guy whose nickname has been given as Murphy Lee is in grave pain. His once smooth face, pink-lipped mouth and tongue have rotten to a degree that would be difficult for him to live life as normal as he used to.

Murphy, according to the story, reportedly had his face and other parts of his body rotten after the expiry date for his ritual was due and couldn’t meet the demands. Thus, the rituals have turned on him and he is suffering.

Below is a link to the graphic photos of Murphy Lee gnashing in serious pain;

https://t.me/ghpagemedia/3122?single

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News