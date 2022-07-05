Alleged Sakawa boy in pains as his face, mouth & tongue rot after ritual date expired

- Advertisement -

In this 21st Century, the majority of the youth (almost all) are eager to make money by any means necessary even if it involves killing. Whatever required of them to count the dollars and the cedis, ‘their mind dey’.

Money is good and it makes life easier, no two ways about that, but in recent times the greed for money among the youths has become alarming and is making some of them join activities that later cost either their lives or that of others.

Having said this, an alleged Sakawa boy from Offinso, one of the popular towns in the Ashanti Region is currently at the mercy of God and battling for his life at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The guy whose nickname has been given as Murphy Lee is in grave pain. His once smooth face, pink-lipped mouth and tongue have rotten to a degree that would be difficult for him to live life as normal as he used to.

Murphy, according to the story, reportedly had his face and other parts of his body rotten after the expiry date for his ritual was due and couldn’t meet the demands. Thus, the rituals have turned on him and he is suffering.

Below is a link to the graphic photos of Murphy Lee gnashing in serious pain;

