One Richard Quaye who is said to be the sugar-daddy of troubled socialite turned musician Hajia4Real has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the source, the rich businessman’s arrest was caused by his wife identified as Joana Quaye and the matter has already been processed for Accra circuit court 1.

It is said that his wife reported him for domestic violence whiles telling the officials that they have been married and staying together for twelve(12) years at their Dansoman residence.

She continued that about a year ago, their beautiful marriage changed as the businessman threw her and the kids out of their matrimonial home.

Joana claimed that since that incident, her husband has neglected them and only sends money for their three(3) children’s upkeep through errands boys.

She further narrated that since then whenever she tries to engage in a conversation with him it ends in several abuses.

But in his defence, Richard claimed that his wife has been abusive for the past year now and that forced him to move out of their matrimonial home.

He went to stay in his East Legon house but he lost that house because he had defaulted on a loan payment and he decided to return to his matrimonial home in Dansoman.

But knowing very well that his wife would cause trouble for him, he decided to relocate them to another house in Mamprobi.

Richard Quaye made waves after he stormed Hajia4Real’s birthday party to spray dollars on her.

Within that period, he allegedly bought Hajia4Real a house and a brand-new car as part of her birthday goodies.

This sparked relationship rumours on various portals. His name once again came up following the arrest of the socialite.

