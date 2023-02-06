type here...
I’m allergic to short men & broke men – Efia Odo states

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo has on several occasions shared the kind of men she wishes to date.

The actress-turned-musician has revealed that she is allergic to broke men who don’t because they are lazy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Efia stated that she dislikes poor guys and thinks they are slothful.

According to her, broke men are just lazy and not hardworking because there are so many methods to get money.

She added that she is allergic to broke men because they won’t be able to take care of her as she deserves.

You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth. If your teeth are not nice, I can’t talk to you.

 I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches, and you need to have lots of money,” Efia Odo said.

