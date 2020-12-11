type here...
GhPage Politics Allow politicians to use you for their selfish gain- Afia Schwarzenegger to...
Politics

Allow politicians to use you for their selfish gain- Afia Schwarzenegger to NDC protesters

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwar NDC protesters
Afia Schwar NDC protesters
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger in a thought-provoking video has forewarned the youth, supposedly NDC supporters, not to risk their lives by protesting for the party.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a presser held on Thursday, December 11, 2020, called on party youth to arise in protest against the EC’s results declaration, which in their opinion was a charade.

In the early hours of today, reports had it that some residents of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana expressed their solidarity to the NDC after they rejected the presidential results announced by the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa.

The irate youth in Tamale demonstrated on the streets burning tires to express their displeasure with the outcome of the 2020 polls.

However, Afia, in a video posted on her Instagram, maintained that these young protesters were unwise.

She added that while these politicians had secured the future of their kids and families, they were inciting washed up youth to protest for their selfish gains.

The comedienne asked for tranquility and mentioned that the actions of protesters would be to their own peril.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, the NDC led by Mahama at a press conference rejected the EC’s declaration calling it fictionalized results from a flawed election and stated that the party had proof that the results declared had been altered.

The ex-President was adamant that the NDC won the elections and that no trickery by the ruling government or the Electoral Commission could change that.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.5mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP and NDC

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission after the declaration of the Presidential results yesterday, 9th December 2020 has come out with the number of...
Read more

Pastor defiles a 5-year-old girl a few days to his white wedding

Lifestyle Mr. Tabernacle -
It's a taboo to wake up without any new story. Ghpage has come across another sad and shocking story that might slow your day. The...
Read more

We made a mistake with the total valid votes cast–EC admits; amends presidential results

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The EC hours after the declaration of the Presidential results has come out correct some disparities in presidential election results percentages. The Electoral Commission(EC) of...
Read more

If you die a stupid death we will give you a stupid burial- Kwaw Kese to NDC supporters protesting

Entertainment Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kwaw Kese has warned NDC supporters against taking to the streets and protesting while mentioning that politicians are not worth dying for. The NDC has...
Read more

Election 2020: How Celebrities reacted after Nana Addo was declared the President-elect

News Qwame Benedict -
The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, after the long wait finally declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election. According...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

Entertainment RASHAD -
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage. Apparently, whiles Ghanaians...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News