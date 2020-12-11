Allow politicians to use you for their selfish gain- Afia Schwarzenegger to NDC protesters

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger in a thought-provoking video has forewarned the youth, supposedly NDC supporters, not to risk their lives by protesting for the party.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a presser held on Thursday, December 11, 2020, called on party youth to arise in protest against the EC’s results declaration, which in their opinion was a charade.

In the early hours of today, reports had it that some residents of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana expressed their solidarity to the NDC after they rejected the presidential results announced by the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa.

The irate youth in Tamale demonstrated on the streets burning tires to express their displeasure with the outcome of the 2020 polls.

However, Afia, in a video posted on her Instagram, maintained that these young protesters were unwise.

She added that while these politicians had secured the future of their kids and families, they were inciting washed up youth to protest for their selfish gains.

The comedienne asked for tranquility and mentioned that the actions of protesters would be to their own peril.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Allow politicians to use you for their selfish gain- Afia Schwar to NDC protesters pic.twitter.com/qhfYB3lQXH — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the NDC led by Mahama at a press conference rejected the EC’s declaration calling it fictionalized results from a flawed election and stated that the party had proof that the results declared had been altered.

The ex-President was adamant that the NDC won the elections and that no trickery by the ruling government or the Electoral Commission could change that.