Former Blackstars player Nii Odartey Lamptey after years of knowing the DNA result of his three children with ex-wife Gloria has disclosed that he almost pulled the trigger.

According to the former footballer, after hearing the results of the DNA tests, he had his gun with him and his first thought was to pull the trigger and end it all.

He continued that after considering what would happen in the future, he abandoned the idea of pulling the gun.

Speaking in an interview, he said: “Yeah, I took that decision [to pull a gun], but God spoke to me and since then I haven’t touched my gun. The gun was in my Tundra, but I decided I would not do anything.”

“I was broken, but I was very patient about it, and that has led me to where I am today. I believe it was God who spoke to me, and so I decided not to use my gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided not to touch the gun again.

“I had to control my anger, otherwise I could’ve been in prison by now. And I wouldn’t have been able to have my three children. So sometimes when you get angry, you have to think twice before taking action.”

Following DNA testing that revealed Odartey Lamptey was not their three children’s biological father, the former football player and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah filed for divorce in 2013.

Their 20-year marriage fell apart as a result of the issue, but a protracted legal battle ensued because of the couple’s differences regarding Miss Appiah’s compensation.

Later, after their divorce, Miss Appiah attempted to obtain ownership of her ex-husband’s seven-bedroom East Legon apartment as part of her alimony payment; however, the Appeal Court denied her claim to the aforementioned mansion.

The Accra High Court directed Odartey Lamptey to give Miss Appiah his four-bedroom house at Dome, a car, and GHC 200,000 in exchange for her leaving her ex-husband’s seven-bedroom apartment in 2017.