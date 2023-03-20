This isn’t the first time a public figure has openly expressed his or her disgust for the famous midnight prayer session spearheaded by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The latest to trash the relevance of Alpha Hour is an NPP chieftain who is the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme.

As argued by the atsute politician Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Alpha Hour only puts unnecessary pressure on our women because it steals their precious sleep.

In a controversial Facebook post that has since gone viral, he stated that women come home late from work but have to stay up and join Alpha Hour and pray which starts at 12am every day.

They then get up to do housework and get their children ready for school, and the cycle continues.

Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah wrote;

Alpha Hour and other midnight Prayers sessions …

Our ladies (mostly) close from work tired, they will keep wake and pray from 12 to 1am or beyond. Wake up at dawn to do house chores and prepare their kids for School. Just adding more stress to their lives. Unnecessary stress I think.

Why does it have to be after 12 midnight

As expected, this stance has earned him harsh criticism from Apharians.

At the beginning of the publication of the article, Mr Kofi’s post against Alpha Hour had garnered over 500 likes and over 900 comments.

Below are some of the popular submissions gathered under the viral anti-Alpha hour post.

Effah Sakyi Julius – Life is about choices, live your life and allow others to be….there are some who goes to clubs, pubs, bars etc too …..Allow people to be!

Sandra Ewool – This is a clear case of crying more than the bereaved. They are the only ones who can indicate if they are stressed or otherwise. Others close from work too and make time for all manner of things. Obiaaaa nni ne lane mu.

Krobea Asante Kotoko – Prior to Alpha Hour people were doing midnight prayers and moreover midnight prayers are voluntary.Those who know the families they come from don’t under rate such prayers.

Clara Kowlaga Kasser-Tee – These women can’t even make their own choices on when to pray in peace. You should probably be more interested in the much greater stresses that drove them there in the first place – causes. Me thinks that is where to look if your interest is to address their stress.

Nana Ama Boamah – In as much as I join Alpha hour sometimes too, I think the points Kofi Ofosu raised are valid and I wish people would rather focus on that and not comment based on emotional sentiments to Alpha hour after all the post is about all other midnight prayers as well.

No one is stopping you to pray but don’t stress yourself so much just to do that because the health implication comes back to affect us all.

By all means pray but The main point is “why must it be after 12”

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah – If you don’t want our ladies to be stressed up, please tell your government to increase their salaries. Fuel and everything keep going up but salaries remain stand still. That is their biggest stress. When your salary is good, your prayer requests will decrease.

Alpha Hour is not mandatory!

Wise King Solomon II – Some people go through all the stresses of the day but instead of sleeping, they Facebook until the early hours of the next day. How about them? I guess the issue here is about choices, not necessarily about midnight prayers or Alpha Hour.

