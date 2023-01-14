- Advertisement -

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has come under fire for evoking curses on some unknown persons who have hijacked his Ministry’s YouTube channel and taken down all his sermons.

The founder of the Grace Mountain Ministry Tuesday, January 10, 2023, announced the breach via a Facebook post and indicated that his team is working around the clock to have it restored.

READ ALSO: Alpha Hour pastor reportedly makes over GH¢100,000 from live sessions

During a live stream episode 269 of his infamous late-hour prayer program Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis sent out a strong notice to the perpetrators and made a very crucial statement about the implications of their actions.

The heartbroken man of God claimed they had subtly staged an uprise against God and his word and that will they will pay dearly for it.

Watch the moment Pastor Elvis painstakingly pronounced doom on the hackers

Pastor Elvis’ curse-ladened video address appears to have left many scandalised over his unforgiving remarks which they describe as unchristian.

READ ALSO: Cyril’s baby mama, Eyram curses Asantewaa on Alpha Hour?

Many assert that despite preaching forgiveness on regular basis to members of his church and the general public who follow him, the so-called man of God could not heed to his own teachings.

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Below are some comments gathered by GHPage

KOFI BADU said: I watched a video of him admonishing people to forgive and not pay evil with evil but with good— and saying this today

De La Li Chester said: Those saying he preaches forgiveness nu, you want to commit such a grave evil and you have it in mind that you be forgiven so you can do it?

Henry said: People will be like, you are a Christian so let it pass. It’s because of this nonsense people misbehave with Christians. Have you read the story of Elijah? 2Kings 1 :12. People must fear Christians. Why must you delete someone’s Sermon?

Kwesi Ampah said: Shadow Minded Pastor with shallow minded followers. if he has any power he should command the sermon to appear back on his YouTube. Stupidity pro max

Felix Bruce said: He’s a kid in Christ.. he should pray for forgiveness of the people who hijacked the page rather than cursing.. He’s needs to mature in the spirit