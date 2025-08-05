type here...
Aluku wo ni ne wo se- angry Bisa Kdei insults a fan who called him “ani kyew”

By Mzta Churchill

“Mansa” hitmaker, Bisa Kdei has stooped to the level of a netizen to clap back after the netizens dragged him.

In a screenshot available at the news desk of Gh Page, the fan identified as “Vawulence_01” decided to drag the musician on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fan took to the comment section of a post made by Bisa Kdei to use his eye to insult him.

He called the musician “Alukumi”, which means that the musician has a problem with his eyes.

Angry Bisa Kdei retaliated as he dragged the parents of “Vawulence_01” as he fought the social media user.

In his response, Bisa KDei said that “Aluku wo nni ne wo si” which means that it is the parents of the social media user who have problems with their eyes.

- GhPage
