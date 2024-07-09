type here...
Always include the church in your will – Preacher tell church members

By Qwame Benedict
Eyison

A Methodist Preacher has left many people shocked after he advised his church members to start including the church in their will.

We have always thought wills are left behind for family members upon the death of a beloved one but that seems not to be the right thing according to the preacher.

The preacher identified as Right Reverend Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, it’s high time the members of the church started thinking about it and adding them to their will.

In his sermon on Sunday, the Rt. Reverend told his members who are old and approaching their death to include the church in the will because the church would always remember when they die.

Following his statement netizens on social media are divided into two with some people questioning what the church is seeking from its members.

According to them, the church is gradually trying to make everything about themselves and not about salvation as Jesus Christ preached.

The people on the other side have also sided with the preacher saying the church deserved to be included in the wills of people because of the role the church played in the lives of their members.

Source:GhPage

