I always wish Medikal well- Sister Derby

Sister Derby has reacted to the breakup of Fella Makafui and Medikal in a recent interview with Zionfelix.

The musician was booked to go and support Medikal at his Indigo concert at the 02 Arena in London.

Speaking during the interview, Sister Derby said despite the shock Medikal gave her, she has no problem with him.

The musician claims if not for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect because she and Medikal were living happily until he left her for no reason.

When asked if he wished Medikal well in his relationship with Fella Makafui, Sister Derby said “Of course, I wished them well”.

Adding ” I do not care about their relationship. For Medikal, I always wish him well in his endeavors”.