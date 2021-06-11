- Advertisement -

Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, has penned an emotional apology letter to his wife Victoria Lebene Mekpah after “facing the biggest public shame ever” in his life.

This comes on the back of allegations by Abena Korkor that the entertainment blogger engaged in extramarital affairs with her by eating her coochie on multiple occasions.

In a long epistle celebrating his wife on their 3rd wedding anniversary, Nkonkonsa said he is “ashamed and disappointed in himself for everything that has happened in the past few days”.

The blogger Nkonkonsah shared a picture of his wife on Instagram Friday, June 11, 2021, with a caption that read:

“So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days. I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH.

“I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene. Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her.

“But she came in and changed everything that was said. I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me. What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary.

Nkonkonsa also noted that despite the “public ridicule and judgements” the allegations have brought forth, Victoria Lebene has been very supportive by standing by him and doing everything as a wife.

He said: “I’m facing the biggest public shame ever in my life, But in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife.

“Today I proudly celebrate you Mrs. Nkansah. If this is not an Angel, then I don’t know who she is, if this is not every man’s dream then I don’t know what men want. I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young women out there.

“Please remember my wife in your prayers because she needs it now more than ever. Happy anniversary Victoria, I love you and I always will.”

“From Eugene Osafo-Nkansah to my wife, Mrs. Victoria Osafo-Nkansah…….“

Victoria Lebene is, however, yet to officially respond to all the allegations and her husband’s emotional plea.

